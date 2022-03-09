30 minutes ago

The case involving the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has been adjourned to March 28, 2022.

This was after the presiding judge, Mrs. Adlaide Abui Keddy told the prosecutor that she will not countenance any form of disrespect for orders of the court.

The judge has since directed the prosecution to file its disclosures within 10 days.

The lawyer for Abronye DC who doubles as a Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahene, for his part, expressed utmost disappointment in the prosecution.

Abronye DC is facing two counts of publication of false news and conduct conducive to the breach of the peace for a coup allegation he made against former president John Mahama.

Obiri Boahene, lawyer for Abronye speaking to Citi News, said; “The state says they have not compiled the disclosures yet, so they haven’t served us. Due to that, nothing meaningful was done today. It is unfair for the state to say it isn’t ready, even in the knowledge that they are prosecuting an innocent person without cause.”

Abronye was arrested by the police for alleging that John Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to overthrow the government and become president again.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation has established that his claims against the former NDC flagbearer are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace.

Source: citifmonline.com