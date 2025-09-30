4 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally referred its Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee for alleged misconduct deemed damaging to the party’s reputation and internal cohesion.

In a petition signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party outlined several infractions by Mr. Baffoe, describing his conduct as “unbecoming of a member” and “gravely detrimental to the image, unity, and integrity of the organisation.”

🔹 Key Allegations:



Defamation of a Senior Party Member:

Abronye DC is alleged to have made disparaging remarks about Kennedy Agyapong, including a statement suggesting that “even the elephant has more wisdom than Hon. Agyapong.”



False Accusations Against Party Leadership:

He is accused of falsely alleging that the General Secretary deliberately concealed a report recommending Mr. Agyapong’s expulsion, claims the petition describes as “false, malicious, and injurious.”



Breach of Confidentiality and Misrepresentation:

The petition also states that Mr. Baffoe disclosed and distorted the findings of a disciplinary committee report, thereby breaching confidentiality and undermining the authority of the committee.

The party has asked the National Disciplinary Committee to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation and to apply sanctions in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The NPP stated that accountability within the NPP is non-negotiable and it is vital to protecting the party’s unity, integrity, and credibility.

“The leadership remains committed to fairness, discipline, and the protection of the Party’s democratic values,” the General Secretary said.