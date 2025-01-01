1 year ago

The business of banking is increasingly changing. With modern technology, mixed with the dynamism of customer needs and the changing economic landscape, the industry is undergoing a different kind of transformation.

Clients and customers are increasingly clamouring for convenient banking – banking away from branches or physical interaction to a more seamless, virtual and stress-free experience. Banking is no longer where you go but something you constantly do.

It is in this light that Absa Bank has launched, “Absa Access,” a new platform for its clients and institutions. It is a platform that gives every client instant access to all transactions, products and services, across multiple channels, with just a single sign-on. The platform also has a unique element that makes it possible for any standard browser to access it.

Clients can now enjoy simple, secure and cost-effective domestic payments, gain full control of their payables, cashflows, salaries, supplier and pension payments and many more. As if that is not enough, the bank has also partnered with all three major mobile network companies in Ghana, to enable the transfer of funds to mobile wallets of beneficiaries instantly.

Commenting on the new product, Managing Principal in charge of Absa Bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking, Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, said: “Our customers are the reason we are in business. Our success lies in understanding their needs, being responsive to their requests and going above and beyond to transform their experience with us. Absa Access is truly a game-changer and will significantly modify the way we deliver banking services to our customers. Our brand purpose reflects a journey of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together…one story at a time. This means we are constantly responding to the changing dynamics of the ecosystem and using new information to meet the shifting needs of our clients.”

Source: Absa Bank Ghana