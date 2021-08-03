15 minutes ago

The Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has given an assurance that the police administration is tracking the whereabouts of the alleged killer of Police Constable Sandra Aseidu.

The Regional Police Commander DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako told journalists in Damongo that investigations into the gruesome murder of a police officer Constable Sandra Asiedu in Damongo are underway.

The Savannah Regional Minister and Chairman of the Savannah Regional Security Council Saeed Muazu Jibril has also on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, announced a reward of 10,000 cedis for anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect in the murder of a police Constable Sandra Asiedu in Damongo on August 2, TV3’s Savannah Regional correspondent Christopher Amoako, reported.

Residents say before the police constable’s death, a misunderstanding ensued between the boyfriend and another man believed to be a military officer whom the former suspects of having an amorous affair with.

Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Agyekum Owusu who spoke on the 3FM’s Sunrise morning show said “When we entered the room we saw an inscription written on the wall with the blood of the lady that we love together and we will die together.

Secondly that Sunday evening, the boyfriend told other tenants in the house that he is travelling with the lady to Kumasi and that the lady has gone to town to buy certain items and he is following suit”.

According to the Savannah police, series of events make the boyfriend a prime suspect in this case.

“So, if Monday morning we see this heinous crime being committed, we cannot suspect anybody other than the boyfriend.

“Another clue is that the person who killed the lady tried hanging himself unfortunately; the ceiling fan detached from the ceiling so all these elements go to show it was the boyfriend who committed the crime,” revealed.

According to the police account, after the crime was committed the murderer locked the door to the room.

Other tenants, mostly student nurses, were not around at the time. However, Inspector Agyekum Owusu said one other tenant who was around the house witnessed an unusual behaviour of the boyfriend but did not expect the man would murder the girlfriend.

“The only tenant who was in the house suspected something: the guy would come out and look around and enter the room. Anytime he comes out he will lock the trap door so she suspected something”.