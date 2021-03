1 hour ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says the Government is determined to support the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) to create an aluminium industry in the country in realization of the vision of the President, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The President’s vision is to develop an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana by establishing an alumina refinery for our bauxite, and streamlining the whole value chain,” Mr. Jinapor said during a working visit to GIADEC’s head office in Accra.

The Minister said his Ministry will work closely with GIADEC to drive the government’s Industrial transformation agenda.

He was accompanied by Mr. Benito Owusu Bio, Member of Parliament of Atwima Nwabiagya North, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale and other Directors.

Mr. Jinapor tasked GIADEC to help to set up an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee comprising the relevant ministries to ensure that the vision and objectives for an integrated aluminium industry are achieved.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIADEC, Mr. Michael Ansah, who welcomed the sector minister and his team, disclosed that GIADEC is actively working on selecting strategic investors as partners for the development of the bauxite mines, alumina refining and smelting, as well as other downstream industries.

Additionally, he emphasized how GIADEC will execute its operations within the framework of international environmental best practice.

The deputy CEO of GIADEC, Mr. Akwasi Osei Agyei, thanked the Minister and his team for the visit, saying they had a fruitful meeting.

Industry analysts say a fully integrated aluminium industry in Ghana would boost the country’s economy, create jobs and transform the communities in which GIADEC will operate.

GIADEC is a wholly Ghanaian owned entity with a mission to be the leading integrated aluminium company in Africa, creating sustainable value for our stakeholders and differentiated by cost-effective and safe environmentally sound operations.

Source: citifmonline