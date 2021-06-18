1 hour ago

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for successfully participating in the ‘Green Ghana Day’.

The day, which fell on June 11, was set aside by the ministry to plant five million trees across Ghana.

In a statement to thank Ghanaians, Mr Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo, thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his foresight and support throughout the planning and execution of the ambitious national undertaking.

He also extended gratitude to the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, for his support and participation in the exercise.

“On behalf of the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the multitude of people who participated in the national exercise of planting at least five million trees on the Green Ghana Day.

“Indeed, provisional reports from the Forestry Commission indicate that this target was exceeded,” the statement said.

Green Day Ghana

He also thanked key and influential personalities who threw their weight behind the exercise.

“The gratitude of the nation goes to the following personalities for their exemplary leadership in supporting and planting trees on the Green Ghana Day:- Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S K Bagbin; the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah; the Chairman and Members of the Council of State; the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin; the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu”.

The statement also singled out for mention, the President and Members of the National House of Chiefs; ministers of state; Members of Parliament; members of the Diplomatic Corps; the clergy; civil society organisations (CSOs); members of the Security Services; staff of various ministries; staff and students of the Ghana Education Service.

Mr Jinapor also thanked corporate institutions as well as people from all walks of life for their overwhelming cooperation and participation in the national exercise.

“I wish to thank the Forestry Commission, led by its hard working Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Allotey, as well as the National Planning Committee, Chaired by Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, and staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, without whom we could not have achieved this feat which has received worldwide attention,” the minister added.

He, however, encouraged everyone who planted a seedling to nurture it, saying the Green Ghana Day of June 11 was just the beginning of a long-term Green Ghana Project to restore the lost forest cover of the country.

The minister also reaffirmed the commitment of the government to ensure the survival of the trees planted “as we continue to enhance ongoing afforestation programmes”.