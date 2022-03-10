2 hours ago

The founder of the National Interest Movement, and former flagbearer of the CPP, Dr Abu Sakara Foster, has hit out at people who have tagged Prof Raymond Atuguba as a coup monger.

This statement comes amid some calls for the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law to be invited by the police for suggesting that a coup d’état could happen in Ghana.

“A big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy. What is the state of our economy today? At the level of the most irreducible idiomaticity, Ghana is broke…”

In a statement, Dr Abu Sakara said, “The fact that so many commentators are emerging from their cubicles to impugn the stellar integrity of Professor Atuguba suggests that they have other motives than an honest critique of his electric presentation. Prof. Atuguba shone a light of hope amid the gathering clouds of economic despair by proffering solutions to our dire circumstances that he aptly described with clinical precision.”

“My suspicion is that many of those trying to tag him with coup mongering are indeed only smarting from his dissection of the economy that exposed their arguments that all is well, except for some ‘legitimate concerns that the country has no money.”

Prof Atuguba must be invited by police over coup comments – K.T Hammond

The member of parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond, has said that he expects Prof Atuguba to be invited by the police for suggesting that a coup d’etat may be rife in Ghana.

“I will be surprised if they have not already invited,” the MP told journalists in Parliament.

“He is a professor, and of no other thing than of law. He understands the constitution… Why is it that in the course of the NPP administration, at every opportunity that they get, the irresponsible ones are calling for the intervention of the military.”

Source: citifmonline