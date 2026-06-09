Abu Trica still on FBI radar over multi-million-dollar fraud

The legal troubles confronting Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, appear far from over after the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reaffirmed that he remains subject to extradition proceedings despite his recent public dismissal of the case against him.

The latest development comes barely a day after Abu Trica granted a widely publicised interview in which he challenged the basis of the allegations levelled against him and claimed there was insufficient evidence linking him to an alleged multi-million-dollar romance fraud operation.

Abu Trica, who hails from Swedru in the Central Region, was arrested on December 11, 2025, during a joint security operation involving the FBI and several Ghanaian security and intelligence agencies.

The arrest followed an indictment issued by the United States Department of Justice, which accused him of participating in a criminal syndicate allegedly responsible for defrauding elderly Americans through sophisticated online romance scams.

According to U.S. prosecutors, the criminal network targeted vulnerable victims across the United States through fake online identities, fraudulent social media accounts and fabricated romantic relationships designed to gain victims’ trust before convincing them to transfer money and valuables under false pretences.

The indictment charged Abu Trica, whose official names are Frederick Kumi and Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and related forfeiture offences connected to an alleged fraud scheme valued at more than $8 million.

Following his arrest, the businessman spent several months in custody as Ghanaian courts considered the United States’ request for his extradition.

Although his legal team mounted several challenges to the extradition process, including arguments relating to the applicability of the 1931 extradition treaty between Ghana and the United States, the courts allowed proceedings to continue.

After repeated attempts to secure his release, the Accra High Court eventually granted Abu Trica bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two justified sureties on April 21, 2026. However, he remained in custody for several weeks due to difficulties in satisfying the bail conditions before finally securing his release on May 15, 2026.

Since regaining his freedom, Abu Trica has publicly maintained his innocence and has sought to challenge the narrative surrounding the case. During an interview on Onua TV on June 3, 2026, he argued that authorities had exaggerated the allegations against him and insisted there was no evidence connecting him to an $8 million fraud operation.

The businessman further alleged that he had been set up and subjected to undue pressure during investigations.

He expressed confidence that the prosecution’s case would ultimately collapse once all the facts were presented before the courts.

However, a statement released by the FBI on June 4, 2026, appears to indicate that American authorities remain firmly committed to pursuing the case.

The statement formed part of a broader announcement regarding ongoing efforts by U.S. law enforcement agencies to dismantle international fraud networks involving several Ghanaian nationals accused of operating romance scams and other cyber-enabled financial crimes.

According to the FBI, five Ghanaian suspects have been linked to fraud schemes that allegedly defrauded victims across multiple U.S. states of more than $15 million.

The agency disclosed that three of the suspects had already been detained in the United States and were facing criminal proceedings before American courts.

Among those named were Ghanaian twins Jamal Abubakari, popularly known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, as well as Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie. U.S. authorities allege that the suspects were involved in romance fraud schemes that affected more than 130 victims across the country.

The FBI statement further identified Abu Trica and another Ghanaian national, Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni or Slab, as individuals currently awaiting extradition to the United States.

The announcement is significant because it signals that U.S. authorities continue to regard Abu Trica as a key target in the broader investigation despite his recent public statements challenging the allegations against him.

In addition to the extradition update, the FBI also provided details of an ongoing asset recovery exercise linked to the investigation.

The agency indicated that several luxury vehicles had been confiscated from suspects as part of efforts to recover assets believed to be connected to criminal activities under investigation.

Among the vehicles listed were a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW.

The disclosure appears to corroborate recent claims by Abu Trica himself, who revealed during an interview that investigators seized a number of luxury vehicles from his residence during the operation that led to his arrest.

The businessman had specifically identified a Lamborghini Urus, Tesla Cybertruck and BMW i8 among the vehicles allegedly taken into custody by investigators.

The latest FBI statement therefore adds a new dimension to a case that has already generated significant public interest in both Ghana and the United States.

Meanwhile, Abu Trica continues to attract public sympathy following revelations about personal tragedies that unfolded during his incarceration.

In a recent emotional interview, he disclosed that his elder sister, Abigail, popularly known as Empress Forba, died while he remained in detention.

He attributed her death to the emotional stress and pressure created by his arrest and prolonged legal battle, although no official medical report has linked her passing to the case.

Despite his release on bail, Abu Trica remains subject to strict court conditions while the extradition proceedings continue.

His lawyers are expected to pursue further legal challenges aimed at preventing his transfer to the United States, where he could face trial if extradition is ultimately approved.