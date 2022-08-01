2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service in Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern region will today meet the Municipal Security Council following the shutting down of the Akyem Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School.

According to the Municipal Director of Education, Abena Gyamerah, a group of community members, on Wednesday, July 27, attacked a school teacher for punishing some students.

The school was subsequently shut down.

In an interview with Citi News, Abena Gyamerah said the teacher in question was left traumatised.

“The way they threatened the teachers and the invigilators, we can’t let it go like that… it was the boys that threatened the teacher with cutlasses and sticks and other sharp objects,” she noted.

On the way forward, she said, “we’ll meet the community and have a discussion before the school reopens. We’ll go with the MCE to meet the communities.”

According to earlier reports, a gang from the community forced a male teacher to kneel and apologise for punishing the students.

The teacher reportedly disciplined some students for misconduct on July 24, 2022.

The students are believed to have complained to a gang in the community, who then attacked the teacher in the evening while on his way home.

Other teachers in the school were also allegedly threatened following the incident.

Source: citifmonline