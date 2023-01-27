48 minutes ago

Residents of Abuakwa Sepaase in the Ashanti Region are calling for increased police presence following a series of armed robbery incidents in the area.

The residents say they are living in fear since armed robbery activities are very common in the community.

A pharmacy shop owner, Michael Ampomah told Citi Newsthat armed robbery incidents in the area have seen a sharp rise in recent weeks and called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations and intensify police patrol to deter robbers.

Mr. Ampomah said the incidents have left residents in fear and affected business activities in the area.

“We are leaving in fear and armed robbery has been a normal thing, day in and day out, armed robbers are on us, especially on business people which is a threat to our lives and also worsening the working conditions here.”

He narrated a robbery case that happened on January 24.

“On January 24, armed robbers came here and broke the glass of a shop and stole huge sums of monies, and also disconnected the light of the shop to prevent the CCTV camera from capturing them.”

He further bemoaned the delay and challenges they encounter in having the police investigate such incidents.

“We have reported the case to the police, and they say they are doing their investigation, and we have given them the footage, but this is what happens every time we talk to them, they say they are working on it.”

Source: citifmonline