The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has urged government and stakeholders to intensify education on agricultural insurance to safeguard farmers against devastating losses caused by natural and man-made disasters.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Dr. Agyemang, who is also an insurance expert, highlighted that although some insurance companies already provide agricultural pool policies, awareness and patronage among farmers remain very low.

He explained that in the absence of insurance coverage, events such as droughts, floods, bushfires, bird flu outbreaks, and livestock diseases have repeatedly wiped out farmers’ investments, leaving them without relief.

“With proper awareness and uptake of insurance, government would not have to bear the heavy financial burden of compensating farmers, as was the case during the 2024 drought and livestock disease outbreaks,” he noted.

Dr. Agyemang encouraged farmer groups—including peasant, cocoa, fish, and pig farmers—to view agricultural insurance as a critical safety net. He also appealed to government to lead a nationwide education campaign, particularly targeting cocoa-growing communities, to ensure farms are adequately protected.

“Over the years, cocoa has been the backbone of Ghana’s economy, yet government has not shown interest in ensuring all cocoa farms are insured. This must change if we are to avoid dire consequences in the event of future disasters,” he cautioned.

The MP stressed that prioritising insurance is essential for building resilience in the agricultural sector, and called on both farmers and policymakers to make it a top priority in order to secure livelihoods and protect the national economy.