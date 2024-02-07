5 hours ago

A first-year student at Aburi Girls Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region has tragically passed away.

The student, who complained of severe stomach pains, succumbed on Monday, February 5, 2024.

It is alleged that the student was denied medical attention by the school nurse, who reportedly accused her of repeatedly feigning illness.

Starr FM reports by the time she was rushed to the hospital, she had passed away.

The deceased student’s body has been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital pending autopsy.

Her family, reportedly residing abroad has arrived in Ghana after receiving the sad news.

Police in collaboration with management of the school are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.