1 hour ago

The Executive Director of the Child Rights Interntional (CRI), says it is skeptical about the outcome of the Ghana Education Service investigations into the death of the Aburi Girls student.

The tragic passi ng of the first year student Stacy Okyere has sparked controversy over the school’s handling of the case.

The Executive Secretary of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah in an interview with Starr News expressed believe that the National Security will do a better job investigating the issue.

”If the Ghana Police Service is doing the investigation on behalf of GES or Ministry of Education then we will also have a problem with that. What we want to see is an independent investigation into the matter and whenever there’s the need for us to pursue the criminal aspect of it if there’s any we would also want to see that.

Again, we are look at the investigation of the Ghana Police Service and National Security will look into all manner of things within the administration of our school system so that if there’s the need for us to look at the reforms in secondary schools we do so. Because we know the way and manner they administer regulations in our secondary schools so that it doesn’t become a document that belong to GES but it is a document that will look at the whole system and if there’s any recommendation they do so and if there’s any punishment somebody must face the person will also do so.