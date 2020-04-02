12 minutes ago

Italian side AC Milan are keeping tabs on a number of talents in the Belgium league with Anderlecht teen sensation Jeremy Doku high on the list of targets.

The pacy teenager has been watched closely by a lot of clubs in Europe with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.

Jérémy Doku (RSC Anderlecht) and Aster Vranckx (KV Mechelen) are already on the radar of the Rossoneri.

Now there is also the name of Senegalese International Krépin Diatta, who been instrumental at Club Brugge this season.

According to Pianeta Milan, Diatta is even considered one of the main targets for next summer. The attacking midfielder is often a scourge for his opponents at Club Brugge, and he is seen as more efficient than his colleague Emmanuel Dennis.

Journalist and Milan watcher Carlo Pellegatti indicates that Diatta would be an ideal addition to Milan. "Diatta could become one of the big surprises in global football in the coming years. He has speed and the technique to take his man out," the Italian said on his YouTube account.

"He has a great physical ability and is therefore suitable for the gegenpressing of Rangnick (probably the future sports boss at Milan), But also for the systems of current trainer Pioli," said Pellegatti. According to the man, Club Brugge should count on a sum of twenty million euros.