10 minutes ago

Kevin Prince Boateng has eulogized his former AC Milan teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he says he is the perfect player anyone will dream of.

According to the Besiktas player, the Swedish International gave him a lot of confidence and the "balls he dreamed of".

The duo were very integral in the fallen giants last major trophy the 2011 Serie A title under Maximiliano Allegri.

He further urged the rossoneris to keep hold of the veteran striker as he can offer the team a lot.

"Milan must keep him [Ibrahimovic], he knows how to make a difference," the 33-year-old Ghana international told Sky Sports Italia. "It was easy for me to play with him, I understood it immediately. He asks a lot of his teammates, but he gave me a lot of space, he gave me balls that I dreamed of.

"He was the perfect companion. He criticised everyone if he didn't get the ball well or if you were wrong in front of the goal, but in doing so he was teaching."

Boateng himself, who is now at Besiktas, on loan from Fiorentina, had a second Milan spell between January and June 2016. He says he was convinced to return by long-time club president and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

"Berlusconi convinced me at the exact moment he called my number," the Berlin-born forward said. "The day after me and my agent went to him to Arcore, he asked me: 'My son, why don't you come back?'; I replied: "Right away" . He didn't give a damn about the holidays."