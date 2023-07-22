36 minutes ago

Promising Ghanaian international, Kingsford Boakye, has reportedly been offloaded by AC Milan, the renowned Italian Serie A giants.

The young footballer had garnered success representing the Ghana U20 team in 2020 and 2021, playing a crucial role in the Black Satellites' triumph at the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship and the Africa Youth Championship.

Boakye's impressive performances with his former club, MSK Zilina Africa, caught the attention of AC Milan, leading to his move to the Italian giants in March of the current year.

He began his journey with the club as part of their youth team.

However, as the 2023/24 football season approaches, recent reports indicate that AC Milan has made the decision to part ways with Kingsford Boakye.

The reason behind this move is said to be a strategic one, as the club seeks to free up a valuable slot for non-EU players, which they intend to fill with Nigerian attacker Samuel Chukwueze, following his acquisition from Spanish La Liga side Villarreal.

The departure of Boakye has piqued the interest of several other clubs in Italy, who have already expressed their desire to sign the 18-year-old Ghanaian talent.

It is expected that he will secure a new club before the commencement of the upcoming football season.

As Boakye looks forward to a new chapter in his football career, fans will be keen to see how his talent and skills continue to develop and contribute to his new team's success.