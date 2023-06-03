4 hours ago

According to reports in Italy, AC Milan is closely monitoring Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso to potentially add him to their squad.

The club has been observing the former Southampton defender, who has Ghanaian heritage, for a while and believes he would be a valuable addition to their team.

AC Milan is looking to strengthen their defensive line during the summer transfer window to compete for the Serie A title in the upcoming season.

While their performance in the Italian Serie A this season was inconsistent, they performed well in the Champions League where they reached the semi-finals before losing to rivals Inter Milan.

The club is now on alert and is expected to contact RC Lens, Danso's current club, to discuss the possibility of acquiring the defender when the transfer window officially opens.

Danso has been a key player for RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 this season, attracting interest from several other top clubs in Europe.

The 24-year-old has made 36 appearances, contributing with one goal and two assists.

AC Milan's pursuit of Danso suggests their ambition to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of success in both domestic and international competitions.