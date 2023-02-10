44 minutes ago

Academic activities have halted across all basic schools at Nyankpala, a community in the Tolon district of the Northern Region following gunshots by unknown persons in the community.

Sporadic gunshots started Thursday afternoon. It is unclear the reason behind the sporadic gunshots.

However, some residents believe that the gunshots are the result of a new chief enskinned by the overlord of Dagbon.

Some teachers who spoke off record said, the schools are closed due to the insecurity situation in the area.

Citi News understands that some workers have fled the community.

Meanwhile, calm has been restored in the area by the police.

Source: citifmonline