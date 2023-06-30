2 hours ago

Academic City University College has been recognized as the 15th best university in Africa by the Times Higher Education (THE) in its inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings. The university is also ranked the second-best university in Ghana.

This significant achievement comes within just five years of its establishment as Ghana’s premium STEM and entrepreneurship-based university, placing it ahead of well-established universities across the continent.

The Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings are a comprehensive evaluation of universities across the African continent, recognising institutions that have exhibited exceptional academic excellence, innovation, and research contributions.

The rankings provide a valuable benchmark for assessing the quality and impact of higher education institutions in Africa.

Academic City’s exceptional standing among Africa’s finest educational institutions is a demonstration of the university’s unwavering commitment to delivering a transformative educational experience to its students and promoting a culture of creativity and intellectual progress.

The university has become a forerunner in higher education in Ghana and beyond sub-Saharan Africa due to the quality of its innovative and industry-aligned programmes, world-class facilities and industry-experienced faculty.

Commenting on this achievement, Ing. Dr Lucy Agyepong, Vice President of Institutional Advancement of Academic City, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are incredibly pleased with this accomplishment in the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings. This award is a testament to the effort and commitment of our exceptional faculty, staff, and students. It demonstrates our dedication to nurturing the next generation of African leaders, fostering innovation, and providing an education that is globally relevant.”

She further added, “As we continue to pursue excellence, we remain committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and change agents. This will encourage us to continue providing a world-class education that prepares our graduates to meet the challenges of a swiftly changing world.”

Academic City University College places a strong emphasis on equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in a global environment that is swiftly changing. Through its rigorous and cutting-edge curriculum, the university ensures that its graduates are well-equipped to tackle complex challenges, drive innovation, and make a positive impact in their respective disciplines.

Source: citifmonline