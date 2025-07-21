President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government will fully refund academic fees for all first-year tertiary students enrolling in September 2025, in a landmark move aimed at expanding access to higher education and easing the financial burden on students and their families.

The announcement was made on Sunday at a major rally held at Jackson Park in Koforidua, as part of the President’s ongoing “Thank You Tour” across the country.

Addressing a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters, President Mahama assured Ghanaians that the funds required to implement the fee refund policy have already been secured.

“In September, the new batch of first-year students who will be enrolled — money is ready to be reimbursed for their academic fees,” President Mahama declared, receiving a rousing response from the audience.

The initiative falls under the government’s newly launched ‘No Fees Stress’ policy, which seeks to eliminate financial barriers to tertiary education, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The policy is a key element of President Mahama’s broader human capital development agenda, which was central to his 2024 election campaign.

In addition to the fee refunds, the President revealed that government has cleared six months of unpaid allowances owed to students in nursing and teacher training colleges. He assured the public that payments will now be made regularly to support trainee students.

“We have already paid six months’ arrears of allowances for students at the nursing and teacher training colleges,” he said. “And we promise that they will receive their allowances every month going forward.”

The dual announcements mark a significant boost to the education sector and demonstrate the administration’s commitment to promoting equitable access to quality education. Stakeholders have praised the initiative as a timely intervention that will provide relief to many families and support the academic aspirations of young Ghanaians.

The Mahama-led government has indicated that these efforts form part of a long-term strategy to strengthen social protection and create opportunities for the country’s youth through investment in education and skills development.