1 hour ago

Management of Experts Consult Ltd has urge Ghanaian parents to accept autistic children.

The call follows concerns of some parents abandoning children with the condition and treating them as cursed

Experts Consult Ltd made the appeal after donating items including books, detergents and boxes of bottled water to the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre in Accra.

The move was part of the company's corporate social responsibility which thrives in adding value to the lives of people especially the under priviledged.

General Manager of the company, Mr. Henry Ameyaw said society must accept and treat Autistic children as gifts from God

"we believe in diversity and social inclusion, people might look down on them but that is wrong, we need to understand that they are part of us, we need to embrace all of them."

While expressing gratitude for the gesture, founder and Executive Director of the training Centre, Mrs Serwaa Quaynor took the opportunity to dispelled some misconceptions about autistic children.

“People do not understand autism and so they associate everything to it. They are stigmatised by society because they are unaware of these differences. They are not cursed, it is not witchcraft, some have repetitive bahaviour and communication problems, these are neurological differences.

Mrs Quaynor however advised parents to seek medical care as early as possible whenever they detect any abnormality in their child’s development.