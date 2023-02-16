3 hours ago

The Ministry of Education is appealing to parents to accept the placement of their wards into the newly established Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) schools across the country.

The Ministry advised parents whose wards were not placed in Grade A high schools to pursue science to consider the specially funded STEM schools to continue their studies.

According to the Ministry, the government has taken all the necessary steps to fully equip the STEM high schools with modern infrastructure including standard laboratories for smooth teaching and learning.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Ampofo Twum who spoke to Citi News on the sidelines of the 3rd Commencement Lecture of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya indicated that the government has poached qualified teachers from some grade A Science schools to help develop and train those who will be posted to the STEM institutions.

“As we have the computerized schools placement, parents who want their wards to do science in the already existing Grade A Science schools that have a maximum of six laboratories and do not get should consider the STEM schools because they have as many as twelve because they were built as Science SHSs.

“I am appealing to parents and wards that, if you want your ward to get to already known Science schools and do not get it, don’t hesitate to accept posting to our STEM schools and you will not regret it.”

Source: citifmonline