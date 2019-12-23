2 hours ago

Politician and last son of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Sekou Nkrumah has chided former President, John Dramani Mahama to concentrate on apologising to Ghanaians rather than eyeing the presidency.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had the opportunity to woo Ghanaians in 2008 when they came back to power but because of their laziness and corrupt practices, they basically refused to make any internal cleaning and restructure in the party.

In a statement sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, Dr Sekou Nkrumah said any promise he (Mahama) is making will fall on death ears because he ran a corrupt government when he was in power.

Below is his full write-up

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah writes:

I find it very difficult to appreciate the efforts of the Mahama campaign! My problem with the NDC is that they had the opportunity to do good for Ghana when they had the people’s mandate in 2008, yet NDC blew away that privilege.

Instead of the party going through an internal clean house and restructuring, they rather opted for a lazy, corrupt approach where they basically made no changes going forward.

Any promise by Mahama will fall on deaf ears! He should rather be pleading for forgiveness from Ghanaians, and in the process accept that he led an incompetent, corrupt government.

If Ghanaians gave them 4 more years after a messy first term, what makes them think the same Ghanaians will not also tolerate another 4 years of NPP?