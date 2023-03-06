3 hours ago

Skyy FC maintained their position at the top of the table in Zone Two after beating New Edubiase United 1-0 at the St. Martins Park at Daboase. Zone Two top scorer Baba Hamadu Musa scored his 11th goal of the season in the 35th minute to give the leaders a well deserved lead.

The second half did not produce any goal but Hamadu's first half goal was enough for the home team to win the contest.

In Kumasi - Nations FC defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Sunday. Enoch Afram scored in the 25th minute to put Ebusua Dwarfs a rare lead on the road. Nations FC missed a the chance to go level as they missed a penalty in the 27th minute mark.

Gariba Abubakari scored a brace in quick succession - 45th and 47th minutes came from behind to win the contest.

Nzema Kotoko grabbed another away victory against Basake Holy Stars as they cruised to a slim win on the road. Peter Ernest scored in the 45th minute to win the game for the away side. Both sides created chances in the second half but failed to score.

Here are the remaining results in Zone Two: