7 minutes ago

Zone Three leaders Heart of Lions beat Tema Youth 1-0 at the Tema Park to record the double over the Harbour Warriors and to open an 11 point gap at the top of the table in Zone Three. Prince Ofori scored in the 45th minute to put Heart of Lions in the lead. Tema Youth failed to take their chances in the second half as Heart of Lions held on to win the contest 1-0. David Gyamfi of Tema Youth was named the most valuable player of the match.

In another tough encounter at Prampram, Uncle T United beat Liberty Professionals 1-0 as John Kortey scored in the 35th minute to give the home a well deserved win.

Meanwhile Yakubu Sayibu’s header won the day for Vision FC in their game against second placed Koforidua Semper FI. Sayibu Ganiyu scored in the 81st minute to grab the three points for Vision FC who are 4th in the Zone Three table with 27 points.

Here are the remaining results in Zone Three: