Access Bank Ghana Plc. has appointed its first female Executive Director to lead the bank’s Retail and Digital Operations. Pearl Nkrumah, the newest addition to the nine-member Access Bank Ghana Board, assumed duty early February 2022.

Pearl brings a wealth of banking experience to the board, with over twenty-three years’ practice in various capacities in multinational banks, with footprints across different continents. This will help the bank in achieving retail dominance as part of its strategy to becoming the world’s most respected African Bank.

Speaking on the new appointment, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji expressed optimism about the Bank’s prospects. “Pearl’s appointment is good for our bank! Her rich experience will spur our bank on to achieving retail dominance, a key area of focus to realizing our vision of becoming the world’s most respected African Bank”, he noted.

Prior to joining Access Bank, Pearl was the Head of Main Market and Ecosystems at Stanbic Bank, Ghana. Under her leadership, the bank recorded outstanding growth and contributed to building the blueprint and structure for inclusive and Mass Market business. Pearl is credited with setting up the Youth Banking Desk for Stanbic Bank Ghana, an innovation aimed at increasing youth financial inclusion.

Managing diverse portfolios in Retail Banking, Digital Financial Services, SME and Commercial Business Management, Credit Product Design, Ecosystem Relationship management, Business Function strategies, as well as engagement solutions and delivery models for Retail and businesses has significantly contributed to her expertise.

She is passionate about “Beyond-the-Bank” initiatives that amplify brand and corporate social responsibility with keen interest in the fields of gender equity, empowerment, education, and promotion of entrepreneurship. These are ideals championed by Access Bank Ghana.

Pearl augments her client-centric approach to solution delivery with a digital-first mindset and a knack for identifying opportunities from data to create relevant partnerships that deliver value beyond banking to customers and partners.

Her appointment is an affirmation of Access Bank’s commitment to gender equity and its interest in women initiatives.

Pearl holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration (Marketing) and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Ghana. She also holds a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).