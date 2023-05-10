2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce Tuesday, May 30 as date for the Division One League Championship playoff. The playoff which will take place at the Accra Sports stadium will be between winners of Zone One A and Zone One B of the ongoing Access Bank Division One League.

Techiman Eleven Wonders, Debibi United and Steadfast FC are fighting tooth and nail for the top spot in Zone One while Tano Bofoakwa are in pole position in Zone One B.

Zone One was split into two zones due to lack of resources in the Zone especially in the three Northern Regions and the seeming tension and violence that have characterized the Zone in the last couple of seasons.

Currently, six Zone One clubs, namely, Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Real Tamale United, Tamale City and Nsoatreman FC compete in the betPawa Premier League.