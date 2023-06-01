7 minutes ago

Matches in Zone Two and Three of the Access Bank Division One League will round up this weekend following the successful completion of Zone One on Tuesday. Bofoakwa Tano were crowned champions of Zone One after a hard earned victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Eleven Wonders FC and Bofoakwa Tano won their respective Zones to qualify for the play-off after an eventful season in Zone One A and One B.

In Zone Two - Nations FC will be crowned champions of the Zone Two at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex, Abrankese on Sunday having wrapped up what has been a scintillating campaign two weeks ago. The champions will play Asokwa Deportivo on the last day of the season after which the GFA would make a presentation of medals, the winning trophy and prize money to the team.

Finally in Zone Three - Champions Heart of Lions will travel to Tema to play as guests of Na God FC on Saturday. The Kpando lads confirmed their place in next seasons' Premier League three weeks ago following an excellent outing in Zone Three.

The three clubs, namely, Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC and Kpando Heart of Lions will compete in next season's betPawa Premier League.

