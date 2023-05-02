8 minutes ago

Mustapha Yakubu scored four goals to power Heart of Lions to yet another win the Access Bank Division One League.

The Kpando lads who have been phenomenal in the 2022/23 campaign shot themselves in the lead though Mustapha Yabuku in the 8th minute. Yakubu added to the tally for his brace in the 41st minute as Heart of Lions went into the break with a 2-0 lead over Golden Kicks at the Tema Park

The home side were not bothered by the 1-0 lead as they fought back in the early stages of the second half.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Ezekiel Nettey pulled one back in the 47th minute.

Benjamin Bentum brought some joy to the teaming fans of Heart of Lions as he scored in the 76th minute before completing his quadruple 85th minute to make it

Heart of Lions are now the team to beat in Zone Three as they continue to bag points for Premier League football next season.

Elsewhere in Tema - Attram De Visser beat Vision FC 2-0 with Richmond Apokum and Collins Asamoah. Apokum scored the first goal in the 80th minute before Collins Asamoah sacond goal in the 94th minute to complete the victory for Attram De Visser.

Finally. Liberty Professionals dropped points at home as they were held 2-2 by Akatsi All Stars. Faisal Charwetey scored in the 12th minute before Micheal Buabeng doubled the lead in the 16th minute for the Akatsi All Stars.

Derrick Atta Agyei scored in the 25th minute with Nana Kwame Oppong netting in the 57th minute to salvage one point for Liberty Professionals.

Here are the remaining results in zone three: