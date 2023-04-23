1 hour ago

Andrews Cobbinah and Baba Hamadu Musah scored in either half as Skyy FC defeated Basake Holy Stars 2-0 at St. Martin’s Park, Daboase. Cobbinah scored in the 44th minute to put the home team in the lead before Baba Hamadu Musah added the second goal in the 54th minute mark. Holy Stars troubled the host in key moments of the game but were let down by their finishing as Skyy FC held on to win the game. Emmanuel Fosu Kyei of Skyy FC was named the most valuable player of the match.

Abrankese based Nations FC needed a goal from Ishmael Antwi to beat Elmina Sharks 1-0 at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex. The first half didn’t produce any goal with Ishmael Antwi scoring in the 50th minute to earn the home team all the three points.

In Swedru – Collins Adjaho saved All Blacks from home defeat as he scored in the 71st minute to cancel out Bernard Kesse’s 36th minute strike for Pacific Heroes as the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw at the Swedru stadium.

