1 hour ago

Zone One A leaders Techiman Eleven Wonders snatched one point from the jaws of Steadfast FC in their Matchday 24 fixture in the Access Bank Division One League at the Aliu Mahama stadium. Steadfast looked determined to pick the points to close gap on the leaders but sheer determination was the trump card for Wonders who maintained their composure throughout the game. Chances were far and few in the opening half as Steadfast FC pressed for the opening goal but had nothing to show as the whistle blew for the end of the first half.

The game became even in the second half as both sides blew away some decent chances that came their way. Emmanuel Kontor of Steadfast FC was named the most valuable player after the game as Eleven Wonders maintain thei place at the top of the table.

In One B - Bofoakwa Tano won the points at home as they pip Nkoranza Warriors 1-0 at the Coronation Park. Sule Musah scored from the spot kick in the 79th minute to get the home team all the three points in the game. Bofoakwa Tano created chances in first half but failed to score. Bright Boakye Kyere of Bofoakwa Tano was named the most valuable player of the match.

The Wa derby ended in favor of Wa Yaasin as Benson Osei Kwaku scored in the 3rd minute to give Wa Yaasin all the three points against Wa Suntaa at the Malick Jabir Park.

Here are the remaining results in zone one: