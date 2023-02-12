1 hour ago

Osman Zakaria’s smashing freekick in the 56th minute was enough to earn Eleven Wonders the three points in their game against Debibi United at Ohene Ameyaw Park to maintain the top spot in Zone One A of the Access Bank Division One League. The first half was a balanced with both sides failing to take their chances despite creating quite a number. Eleven Wonders sit at the top of the table with 28 points - two points ahead of Debibi United who are on 26 points.

In other matches - Kumbungu Binbiem beat Maana FC 1-0 at home to boost their survival hunt. Abdulai Rashad scored in the 7th minute to give the host all the points.

Meanwhile Kassena Nankan FC stunned Wa Yaasin 1-0 at home with Abdul Latif Rahman scoring the only goal of the match in the 15th minute.

In Zone One B - Young Apostles run riot over Unity FC 3-0 at the Coronation Park in Sunyani. Galley Divine made the headlines as he grabbed a brace in either half to help his side to a comfortable home win against the strugglers. Galley netted in the 6th minute and later added his second in the 69th minute after Abdul Ganiyu Fatawu had increased the tally for Apostles inside 40 minutes. Young Apostles are breathing down the neck of Tano Bofoakwa as the battle for the Premier League heats up. One point separates the two sides - Tano Bofoakwa leads the table with 32 points but with one game in hand.

