1 hour ago

Techiman Eleven Wonders leapfrogged Debibi United in Zone One A after recording a 2-0 win against Kassena Nanakana United FC at Ohene Ameyaw Park. Two goal hero Osman Zackaria netted in either half of the match to win the day for the former Premier League side. Zackaria scored in the 45th and 68th minutes of the encounter following a dominant display from the home side.

The win sent them to the summit of the table with 24 points – 2 points richer than Debibi United and Wa Suntaa Sporting Club who share the second spot with 22 points. Eleven Wonders will travel to Wa as guests of Wa Suntaa Sporting Club at Malik Jabir Park.

Andrews Kumah has scored 7 goals and sit at the top of the top scorers’ chart in the Zone. The battle is between two of the best performing teams in the Zone – the outcome is set to have an effect on the League.

In Zone One B – Leaders Tano Bofoakwa will travel for a little over an hour to neibouring Berekum to play Arsenal at the Golden City Park. Arsenal are second from bottom – 16 points behind their host and defeat would worsen their case in the campaign as they aim to lift themselves off the relegation Zone.

In another tough test, title chasers Young Apostles will for the second time running play at home – as host of Brong Ahafo United. The second placed side defeated Bofoakwa Tano 2-1 on Matchday 12 and would aim for a third straight win in five outings. Brong Ahafo United are two places above the relegation Zone – having accumulated 13 points, 12 points adrift of their host.

Below are the fixtures for Matchday 13: