League leaders Skyy FC failed to grab all points on Matchday 16 of the Access Bank Division One League as they were held 1-1 by Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs on Sunday. Enock Afram scored from the spot to put Ebusua Dwarfs in the lead but Antwi Konadu netted in the 56th minute to win a point for the leaders.

In another tough match - Swedru All Blacks drew 1-1 with Nations FC at the Swedru Park. Richard Addai scored for Nations FC in the 45th minute to put them in the lead but they were pegged back at the start of the second half through Prince Gamor in the 47th minute.

At Ejisu - Pacific Heroes drew 2-2 at home against Asekem FC. Bernard Kesse scored the first goal for Pacific Heroes in the 8th minute and it was the only goal in the first half. Richmond Adu scored in the 56th minute to level the score in the game and Martin Karikari scored in the 60th minute to increase the tally of Asekem FC but they were denied the victory after Mohammed Kassim scored in the 68th minute to draw the game.

