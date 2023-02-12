1 hour ago

Zone Two leaders Skyy FC beat Swedru All Blacks 1-0 in a cagey away fixture to extend their lead in Zone Two. The two teams were excellent especially in the first half but Skyy FC showed class in the dying embers to go pass the home side. Andrews Cobbinah scored in the 89th minute as he smashed home from close range to steal all the points.

The Daboase based side are at the top of Zone Two with 37 points - five points ahead of second placed Nations FC.

IN Elmina - former Premier League side Elmina Sharks defeated Holy Stars 4-1 in an away encounter. Alhassan Adamu scored in the 4th minute to put Elmina Sharks in the lead before Benjamin Eshun doubled the lead in the 10th minute for the away team. Abdul Siaw Yahya scored the third goal for Elmina Sharks but Richmond Somuah pulled one hack for Holy Stars before Alhassan Adamu netted the fourth goal for Elmina Sharks.

Meanwhile Nations FC beat Asokwa Deportivo 1-0 in another tough test. Ishmael Antwi scored for the away team in the 56th minute to pick all the points on the road.

Here are results in Zone Two: