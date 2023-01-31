1 hour ago

Three points separate the two top sides in Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League. Skyy FC sit at the top of the Zone Twi table with 28 points while Nations FC occupy the second spot with 25 points – setting the stage for a long battle in the Zone.

Nations FC lost the top spot on Matchday 11 after a 1-1 draw with Nzema Kotoko while Skyy FC humbled Pacific Heroes 3-0 at Ejisu. The Abrankese based side dropped points for the second time on the spin as they were held 1-1 by Pacific Heroes – with Skyy FC annihilating WAFA 3-0 on Saturday.

These results sent Skyy FC to the top of the table as Nations FC dropped to the second spot while Swedru All Blacks lie in third place with 21 points.

Strugglers Soccer Intellectuals will play Skyy FC at Eduyaw Asasan Park on Thursday. While WAFA host Nations FC at Gomoa Fetteh on Wednesday. Intellectuals are 15th in the table with 11 points – 17 points adrift of the leaders.

Elsewhere, Swedru All Blacks will take on New Edubiase United at the Swedru Park in a tough contest. Nine points sperate the two teams in the League log as New Edubiase United are 9 points behind their host. A win for All Black will further boost their title charge and provide healthy competition for the two top clubs.

The Zone Two fixtures are attached below: