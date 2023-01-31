1 hour ago

Kpando Heart of Lions opened a four-point gap in Zone three following a 2-1 win against Uncle T United on Sunday to move to 16 points after 12 League matches.

The League leaders will travel a distance of about 145.7 km (3 hours) to Akatsi for a Regional derby against All Stars on Wednesday. The Akatsi lads have won only once in their last five League matches heading into this fixture and are 10 points behind the leaders – throwing the tie slightly in favour of Heart of Lions who have won three and lost two of their last League games.

Liberty Professionals have a tough test against Volta Rangers at the Carl Reindorff Park while Nania FC host Golden Kicks at the Tema Park on Thursday.

Find the full fixtures below: