1 hour ago

Samuel Aryeetey Okine’s 30 minute goal gave Heart of Lions a 1-0 win over Na God FC to keep hold of the top spot in Zone three. The former Premier League side dominated the entire minutes of the game but settled with Aryeetey's goal first half strike. Sampson Odametten missed a chance in the last minute to increase the tally for Heart of Lions but the attacker fluffed the chance. Heart of Lions have a six-point lead at the top of Zone three going into the second round of the season.

In another gruelling encounter, A5 Rences beat Volta Rangers 2-1 at home. Richard Jones- Mensah scored for Rences in the 31st minute to put the hosts in the lead. But Volta Rangers drew level in the 71st minute through Benjamin Nyefene. With a few minutes to end the game, Enoch Afro grabbed the second goal for the home side to give them the three points.

Meanwhile former Premier League side Liberty Professionals dropped vital points at home following a 1-0 ,loss to Akosombo Krystal Palace at the Carl Reindorff Park. Derrick Attah Agyei scored an own goal in the 63rd minute to hand the points to the visitors.

Here are the results in Zone Three: