Matches in the Access Bank Division League will be played this weekend across the three Zones. Zone One A leaders, Debibi United will play host to seventh placed Wa Yaasin Juniors at Debibi Presby Park on Sunday.

The teams are separated by 11 points as the visitors boasts 10 points from 11 League matches having won 2, lost 5 and drawn 4. Debibi United have been very solid in the Zone despite gaining qualification to the second tier League only this season.

They have won 6, lost 2 and drawn 3 of their matches and are joint top of the table with Techiman Eleven Wonders and Wa Suntaa Sporting Club. Their top marks man Emmanuel Kofi Owusu has been a delight to watch in the season following his scintillating form in the ongoing campaign.

Kofi Owusu has scored 5 goals – four goals behind the Zone’s top scorer Andrews Kumah of Techiman Eleven Wonders and one goal behind Nicholas Martin of Wa Yaasin Juniors.

In Zone One B, leaders Tano Bofoakwa will lock horns with Young Apostles in a local derby at the Coronation Park in Sunyani. The League leaders will go into the game with a four point advantage and will aim to hold on to the lead to prevent Young Apostles from closing the gap at the top of the table. Tano Bofoakwa lead the Zone with 26 points while Young Apostles occupies the second spot with 22 points.

In another gruelling encounter, two former Premier League sides Brong Ahafo United and Berekum Arsenal will battle for the points at the Coronation Park on Sunday. Both sides are tied on 10 points after 11 matches. But B.A United are two places of the relegation zone as Arsenal sit only one place above the drop.

The Regional rivals have set sights on picking all the spoils to boost their chances of staying in the League as the battle for survival heightens by the day.

The matches between Nkoranza Warriors and Wamanafo Mighty Royals is also a keen contest to look ahead to this weekend.

Here are fixtures for Match Day Twelve: