3 hours ago

Zone One A leaders Bofoakwa Tano beat Mighty Royals 2-1 to maintain their position at the top of the table. Bismark Kyeremeh scored gave Mighty Royals a first half lead in the 14th minute. But Leslie Aryeetey scored two goals in a space of six minutes (72 & 78) to complete the victory for the Bofoakwa Tano to keep hold of the top spot with 29 points.

In Zone One A Maana FC dropped vital poins against Wa Yaasin after losing 1-0 at home. While Aveo Amponsah’s 14th minute goal gave Berekum Arsenal all the spoils against Unity FC.

Here are the remaining results in Zone One: