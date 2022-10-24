58 minutes ago

The Access Bank Division One League is gathering momentum in zone one as Young Apostles’ flying start to the campaign continued over the weekend.

The Sunyani-based side have been unstoppable since the start of the League and that form was replicated as they picked another three points at home against Baffuor Soccer Academy. The visitors couldn’t stand the heat as Abdul Hakim Mohammed’s goal gave Young Apostle all the three points – taking them to four wins in four matches in the ongoing season. They sit at the summit of the zone one B table with 12 points.

In Techiman - Eleven Wonders trashed Wa Yassin 3-1 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. Hamza Mohammed netted first for Eleven Wonders in the 33rd minute but Yakubu Shaibu drew Wa Yassin level just before the break. Back from recess Andrews Kumah restored the lead for Eleven Wonders inside 73 minutes before Emmanuel Boateng added the third in the 89th minute. The former Premier League side have now won all their home games and are undefeated in their last three outings.

Still in the Zone - Bofoakwa Tano extended their unbeaten run to four matches after securing a vital 1-0 win over Unity FC at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park. The win also takes them to four clean sheets in the Access Bank Division One League. Saaka Dauda scored the only goal of the match in the 69th minute to hand Bofoakwa Tano another crucial away win. The result takes them to 2nd place in the standings with 10 points while Unity remains at the foot of the table without a single point after suffering four defeats on the spin and conceding nine goals in the process.

Here are the results for Matchday four: