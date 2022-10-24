41 minutes ago

Kpando Heart of Lions returned to winning ways on Sunday after a hard earned 1-0 win over regional rivals Volta Rangers on Matchday four of the Access Bank Division One League.

The top of the table clash lived up to the billing as both sides played their hearts out and displayed top level football much to the delight of the fans at the Kpando Park. Sadat Ayara broke the hearts of Volta Rangers as he scored in the 87th minute to give Heart of the Lions a massive lift – their third win of the season.

Heart of Lions have now recorded three wins, one draw in the Access Bank Division one - breaking the unbeaten record of Volta Rangers who have recorded two wins, one draw in the season. Lions maintain their position at the top of the zone three table with 10 points from four League matches and have an enviable record of four consecutive clean sheets – the best defensive record in the Division.

Tema Youth tasted yet another home defeat against Atram De Visser. Goals from Osah Tetteh Bernardinho (4th) and Richmond Apokum (89th) were enough to secure the away team all the points in the Matchday four fixture at the Tema Park. Tema Youth have now gone four games without a win and have picked just one point from a possible 12 in the Access Bank Division One League.

Liberty Professional played out a goalless draw against Nania FC at the Carl Reindorff Park at Dansoman. The Scientific soccer lads have yet to win in their last three matches while Nania FC wallow in the bottom half of the table with 3 points.

Here are the results: