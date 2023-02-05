3 hours ago

League leaders Heart of Lions pip Vision FC 1-0 to extend their lead in Zone three. Dickson Sakabutu scored for Lions in the 62nd minute at the Kpando Park. Heart of Lions were the dominant side in the entire game but failed to convert their chances resulting in the slender victory. The win keeps them at the top of the table with 32 points while Koforidua Sempe Fi lie in 2nd place with 28 points.

Attram De Visser recorded a 3-1 win against Liberty Professional in Zone three. Reginald Thompson scored the first goal for Attram De Visser in the 9th minute but William Oduro cancelled the lead for Liberty Professionals on the three minutes later. With a lion’s share of possession, Attram De Visser restored their one goal advantage courtesy Nathaniel Lamptey grabbed the second goal inside 32 minutes to give them a first half lead. Richmond Apokum added to the tally on the 57th minute to complete the victory for Attram De Visser.

Golden Kicks beat Mighty Jets 3-2 at home at the Tema Park in another tough duel. Edward Bentum scored inside 36 minutes to put Golden Kick in the lead but Mighty Jets responded quickly from Bless Ege in the 39th minute to draw his side level. Back from the break, Dacosta Owusu scored from the spot in the 79 minutes to put Golden Kick in the lead but Gordon Cudjoe once again pegged them back with an absolute stunner in the 90th minute. With the game heading to a 2-2 draw, Ezekiel Nettey scored the match winner to seal the victory.

Find the full results below: