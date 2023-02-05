3 hours ago

Nations FC bounced back to winnings way following a 2-0 win over Soccer Intellectuals at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese. The win has catapulted them to the second spot having faulted in their last two games. Ishmael Antwi sccored in either half as they crashed their opponents on Sunday. Antwi opened the scoring in the 2nd minute before topping it up with a 60th minute strike to complete the victory for Nations FC.

Kenpong Football Academy scored late to clinch a 1-0 victory against Pacific Heroes. After a nerve-wracking encounter that failed to produce a goal, Sabastian Abakah popped up to score on the 90th minute to wsin the day for the home team.

In Cape Coast - Swedru All Blacks stunned Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Robert Mensah stadium. Prince Gamor netted first for All Black in the 11th minute Kwaku Baffoe doubled the lead inside 52 minutes as Enock Obeng scored late to reduce the deficit.

Here are the remaining results: