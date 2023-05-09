4 hours ago

Seven construction workers have been injured after a church building collapsed on them at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The entire three storey auditorium of the Word In Action Church collapsed Tuesday morning while construction work was ongoing.

According to some eyewitnesses seven persons who were working on an extension project of the auditorium heard an unusual noise, but the building collapsed just when they attempted to escape.

All the victims were initially rushed to the Bortianor polyclinic and one of them who was critically injured was later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says it has brought its search for any possible trapped victims to an end.

The outfit however says it is yet to determine the actual cause of the disaster.

Wonder Matthew is deputy NADMO director for Ga South and he spoke to the media.