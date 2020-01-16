1 hour ago

Some buildings at the Accra Academy Senior High School at Kaneshie, Accra, have been gutted by fire, Accra-based TV3 has reported.

The inferno erupted at about 7 pm on Wednesday and destroyed the Halm-Addo and the Alema dormitories of the school.

Aided by the dry weather characteristic of the Harmattan season, the flame consumed personal belongs at the dormitories within a short period while students were learning at a different location.

No casualties have been recorded but authorities are expected to find alternative places of rest for the affected students till the next day.

Some social media users have been circulating images and videos from the scene.

Breaking!!

Accra Academy on fire Fire service officers currently at the scene. God be with students and the staff membership. pic.twitter.com/DEtZAK3uzj — Ekow Djan (@EkowDjan_) 15 January 2020

Accra academy is burning

fire safety officers are needed

pls retweet till it gets to them please 😪😢😢😢😢😢😢 the officials of the gnfs arent here after numerous calls. #accraaca @gyaigyimii @TheRealBolaRay @thenanaaba pic.twitter.com/eBap0nRgrI

— G (@Gyyyyhhb) 15 January 2020

theghanareport