Accra Athletic and Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals recorded wins in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League.

Accra Athletic beat Vision FC 1-0 at the Tema Park after scoring in the second half of the encounter. Vision FC created the chances but were denied by Accra Athletic shot stopper, Ashford Ankuman as the first half ended 0-0. Edmund Afurapoe scored the winning goal in the 65th minute to give Accra Athletic the points. Accra Athletic goalkeeper, Ashford Ankuman was named the best player after the match following his heroics on the day.

Home Stars had the last laugh against Akatsi All Stars after a 1-0 win. Malik Owiah scored the game’s only goal in the 76th after he beautifully connected spot kick.

Meanwhile former Premier League campaigners Kotoku Royals beat Still Believe 2-1 in a fiercely competitive match. Godfred Sarpong scored in the 15th minute for Still Believe but Richard Dzikoe equalised in the 50th minute before Simon Botchway added to the tally in the 78th minute to give Kotoku Royals a vital away victory.

