3 hours ago

The title race in Zone Three of the Division One League is getting keener as – as many as five teams continue their push for the single promotion slot with just about two matches into the second round of the season.

Akyem Oda based Kotoku Royals leads the pack with 33 points – one point above second placed Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals who are tied on 32 points after 16 League matches. The leaders (Kotoku Royals) have won 10 – lost 3 and drawn 3 – a statistic that is similar to that of the Harbour Warriors (Tema Youth) who are only one point shy having picked 10 wins, 3 defeats and 2 draws – one fewer than the leaders.

With 14 matches to warp up what has been a near perfect season, the four clubs are expected to aggressively battle for the title as the Championship enters Match Day 17 this weekend. The leaders trek to Tema to take on Golden Kicks on Sunday while Tema Youth face Accra City Stars on Friday, March 11, at the Tema Park.

Kotoku Royals began the second round of the season with a 4-1 win against Vision FC to keep hold of the top spot as Tema Youth also demolished Golden Kicks 4-0 with the search for a Premier League ticket looming.

Golden Kicks FC are 10th in the League table with 19 points – 14 points behind the leaders and would fight every tooth and nail to rescue the three points from their visitors on Sunday.

Accra based Golden Kicks are gradually finding their feet in the League having joined this term as Champions of the Greater Accra Regional Division Two League.

The debutants huffed and puffed in the early stages of the campaign but seems to have stabilized in recent weeks with some amazing performances that have lifted them from the bottom half of the table to a respectable 10th place. Their might will be tested when they lock horns with the League leaders on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Accra City Stars will play host to Tema Youth at the Tem Park. Three points separate the two sides as sit in 5th place with 29 points – 3 points adrift of the Harbour Warriors who are in 2nd place with 32 points.

The first round fixture went in favour of Accra City Stars as they coasted to a 1-0 victory at the WAFA Park at Sogakope with Osah Bernadinho scoring the only goal of the match to give Godwin Attram’s side all the spoils.

Former Premier League sides Liberty Professionals and Heart of Lions who are third and fourth in the League table will battle Akatsi All Stars and Vision FC respectively.

The Scientific Soccer lads were off to a flying start on Match Day 16 as they beat Inter Allies 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman. Heart of Lions also accounted for Uncle T United with a 1-0 victory at the Kpando Park to get their title charge back on track.

