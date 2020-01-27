Accra East ECG retrieves over GH¢9m from illegal connections

By Prince Antwi January 27, 2020

The Revenue Protection Unit of the Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana last year retrieved an amount of GH¢9,439,996.01 from people who engaged in illegal connection of power to their premises.

The money represents a 53 per cent increase over the 2018 figure of GH¢6,168,151.45.

The Manager of the Revenue Protection Unit of the Accra East Region, Mr Jonathan Asante, who disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said customers caught engaging in illegal connection to the grid included some major hotels, manufacturing companies, restaurants on the Osu Oxford Street, cold stores, pubs and other notable individuals.

Districts

The districts where the illegal connections were recorded in the Accra East Region are Makola, Legon, Roman Ridge, Teshie, Kwabenya, Dodowa and Mampong.

Detection

The region, he said, detected and mainstreamed 4.11 gigawatts (GWh) of energy which the company would have lost in 2019, and that the energy recovered in gigawatts represents a significant leap in the revenue fortunes of the company.

“The units retrieved in 2019 represent payments made to the company by defaulters which amounted to the sum of GH¢9,439,996.01 million and reflected a percentage increase of 53 from the 2018 figure of GH¢6,168,151.45 million,” he said.

The progress made, he said, was as a result of the establishment of the special commercial wing to complement efforts of the Revenue Protection Unit, adding that in the year under review, the technical and commercial sections of the unit intensified activities in the region by visiting the premises of 26,952 residential and non-residential customers.

The Revenue Protection manager added that out of the number of customers visited, 906 were surcharged for illegal power connection on their premises, which had deprived the company of the needed revenue.

Revenue protection

The Coordinator of the Revenue Protection Unit of the Accra East Region, Mr Osumanu Ibrahim, said the entities were caught during routine checks on the nature of their electricity connections and the integrity of their meters.

He observed that illegal connections contributed to the financial challenges facing the company.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana continues to incur losses from meter tampering, by-passes, unauthorised service connections, self-reconnection, among others,” he added.

Mr Ibrahim emphasised that the day and night monitoring of customers premises would be sustained and continuously intensified to ensure that residents and institutions adhere to the laid down regulations.

Prosecution

For his part, the Accra East Region General Manager, Ing. Seth Dekpor, said the region had made important strides by aggressively increasing the penetration of smart prepaid meters and was continuously working on reducing losses to improve the company’s revenue mobilisation drive.

He indicated that the ECG was backed by a Legislative Instrument to prosecute any person involved in illegality.

He noted that the managing director of the company had launched a campaign to clamp down on illegal connection activities and urged the public to cooperate with the company in its effort to address the issue by reporting anyone engaged in such acts.

Ing. Dekpor also revealed that among the many strategies slated for this year, the region had adopted an approach it called “visibility and customer engagement” which was meant to bring all aspects of the company’s services within arm’s reach of customers.

The strategy, he said, would make it easier for customers to report illegalities and get their concerns addressed.

 

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news Uncategorized

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Portrait of a Black man in a navy suit and glasses speaking into a microphone at a formal event.
    African News
    Oppong Nkrumah leads youth unemployment campaign
    African News
    Minority demands Anti-Flood Taskforce report
    Group of officials in black attire posing for a formal photo in Parliament of Ghana; seated man center, gold seal behind, Ghana flag to the right.
    African News
    Honour Apostle Kwadwo Safo with national monument – Speaker Bagbin
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31