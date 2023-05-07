1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Kotoku Royals on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The home team dominated the match from start to finish, scoring a goal in each half to secure all three points.

Isaac Mensah put Great Olympics ahead just before halftime, scoring in the 44th minute to give the home team a well-deserved lead.

Kotoku Royals struggled to keep up with the pace of the game and failed to create any significant chances in the first half.

After the break, Great Olympics continued to pile on the pressure and doubled their lead in the 54th minute. Michael Osei was the scorer, putting the ball into the back of the net and cementing his team's dominance over the visitors.

Kotoku Royals tried to rally and get back into the game, but Great Olympics' defense held firm and denied them any clear opportunities to score.

The home team continued to push forward and came close to scoring a third goal, but the Kotoku Royals goalkeeper made a number of saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

The win was a much-needed boost for Great Olympics, who had been struggling in recent matches.

The victory saw them climb to ninth place on the league table with 39 points, while Kotoku Royals remained in 17th place with 24 points.

The fans at the Accra Sports Stadium were thrilled with Great Olympics' performance and will be hoping that the team can build on this victory in their next match.

With just a few matches remaining in the league, every point counts, and Great Olympics will be determined to finish the season on a high note.